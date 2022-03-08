Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $864.20 Million

Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) will report $864.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $823.00 million to $892.00 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $757.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $118.63 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.19 and its 200 day moving average is $135.51. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

