Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Fruth Investment Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 2.8% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its position in Linde by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Linde by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after buying an additional 545,807 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Linde by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,393,000 after purchasing an additional 447,052 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 470,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,133,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 426,270 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock traded up $6.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.82. The stock had a trading volume of 94,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,705. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $247.82 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.