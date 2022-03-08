Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $303.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.33.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $318.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $274.03 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,182 shares of company stock worth $6,708,481 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 112.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

