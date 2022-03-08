LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LVOX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden purchased 253,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of LiveVox by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,026,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of LiveVox by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LiveVox stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 186,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

