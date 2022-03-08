LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LVOX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden purchased 253,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LiveVox stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 186,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.39.
LiveVox Company Profile (Get Rating)
LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.
