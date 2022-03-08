LiveVox (LVOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect LiveVox to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LVOX opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. LiveVox has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.87.

Get LiveVox alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LVOX. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden bought 253,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVOX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveVox by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LiveVox by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.