Loki 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,938.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.53 or 0.06629683 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.97 or 0.00261880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.17 or 0.00732340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00068092 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00425070 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.00315478 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

