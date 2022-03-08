LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20 on April 12th

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON LMP opened at GBX 255.80 ($3.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 266.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 263.07. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.76).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.34) to GBX 283 ($3.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.00) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.19) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 281.63 ($3.69).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.