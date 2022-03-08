Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

CTAS stock opened at $371.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.57 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

