Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,100 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,326,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,789,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,205,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,826,000 after buying an additional 35,332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after purchasing an additional 642,869 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,472,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 392,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,729,000 after purchasing an additional 86,315 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of XEL opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

