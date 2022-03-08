Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.37. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

