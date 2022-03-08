Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of FourThought Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 4,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.26. 3,721,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,928. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.27 and a 200-day moving average of $229.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

