LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $69.82. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $79.92.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

