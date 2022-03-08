LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.26% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGOV. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 94.8% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 530,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,699,000 after buying an additional 257,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.08. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $53.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.