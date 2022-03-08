Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Shares Sold by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC owned 0.37% of Lumos Pharma worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUMO. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 48.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 4.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

LUMO opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $14.46.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

