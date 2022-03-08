Lumos Pharma (LUMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumos Pharma stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $2,467,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lumos Pharma by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumos Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

