Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Up 42.9% in February

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LUVU opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Luvu Brands has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.
Luvu Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
