Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Up 42.9% in February

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LUVU opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Luvu Brands has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

Get Luvu Brands alerts:

Luvu Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through a five e-commerce sites and single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers; as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luvu Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luvu Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.