MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,054 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $106.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,309. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.94.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

