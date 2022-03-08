MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTI. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.17) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 259,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,690. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

