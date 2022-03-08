Mango Markets Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $664,536.00 (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.10 or 0.06618315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.50 or 0.99680307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets' total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

