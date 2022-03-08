MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,101,001 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in MannKind were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNKD. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,229,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MannKind by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,607 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MannKind by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,236,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 813,190 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in MannKind by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,471,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 591,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MannKind by 405.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 524,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 420,611 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 79,945 shares of company stock worth $218,052 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.96.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

