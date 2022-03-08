ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,570 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of ManpowerGroup worth $26,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $87.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.02 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

