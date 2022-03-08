MANTRA DAO Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last Week (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $33.10 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0736 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00034136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00105166 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 449,731,097 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

