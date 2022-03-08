Maple Market Cap Hits $95.80 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $21.68 or 0.00055690 BTC on popular exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $95.80 million and $2.59 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maple has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maple Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

