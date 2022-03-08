Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 282,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. 28,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,569. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.23 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marchex by 706.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 102.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marchex by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 80,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marchex by 8.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCHX shares. TheStreet cut Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marchex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

