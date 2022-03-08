MariMed’s (MRMD) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS MRMD opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. MariMed has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

Get MariMed alerts:

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.