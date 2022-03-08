Mark Chiplock Sells 3,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,652. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.
Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
