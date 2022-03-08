Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MKS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.69) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.08) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.47) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 236.13 ($3.09).

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 149.90 ($1.96) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 208.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.60. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 129.75 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.45).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

