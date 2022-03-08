Marshall Wace LLP Has $139,000 Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,748 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 330,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 456.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 309,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 256.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 183,384 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 93.8% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 430.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 81,518 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGS opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 3.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

