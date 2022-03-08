Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNM opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $10.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

