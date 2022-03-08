Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 15,800 PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.05% of PropTech Investment Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTIC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 16.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the third quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 638.6% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 99,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTIC opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.