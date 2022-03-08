Marshall Wace LLP Sells 44,608 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of Lantronix worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 357.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,216.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,495 shares of company stock valued at $172,943 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.58 million, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

