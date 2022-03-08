Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marvell Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $2,579,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 31,227 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $2,648,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,777 shares of company stock worth $13,869,119. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

