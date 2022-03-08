Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $2,648,361.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $2,579,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,777 shares of company stock worth $13,869,119 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

