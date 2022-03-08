Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. 3,717,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.71.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Mattel by 54.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

