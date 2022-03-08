MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MBIA were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 75,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MBIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MBIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,662,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in MBIA by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MBIA by 455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 290,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE:MBI opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $758.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.67). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 235.45%.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

