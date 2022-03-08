McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Stock Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,776 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in McAfee were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,337,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McAfee by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 906,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in McAfee by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,641,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in McAfee by 713.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,482,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.11. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCFE. Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 24,411,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $634,705,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

