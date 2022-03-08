McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Mark Strickland Acquires 23,717 Shares

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) insider Mark Strickland acquired 23,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £9,961.14 ($13,051.81).
Shares of MCB stock opened at GBX 43 ($0.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £74.84 million and a P/E ratio of -7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.38. McBride plc has a one year low of GBX 39.91 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28).
About McBride (Get Rating)
