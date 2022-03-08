McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Mark Strickland Acquires 23,717 Shares

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) insider Mark Strickland acquired 23,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £9,961.14 ($13,051.81).

Shares of MCB stock opened at GBX 43 ($0.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £74.84 million and a P/E ratio of -7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.38. McBride plc has a one year low of GBX 39.91 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28).

Get McBride alerts:

About McBride (Get Rating)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.