McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock opened at $224.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.71. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $207.14 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.