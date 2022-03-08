Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Update

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MDGS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,236. Medigus has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medigus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medigus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medigus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Medigus Ltd. engages in research and development of medical treatment for the gastrointestinal tract. Its product is the MUSE system, an endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company was founded by Elazar Sonnenschein on December 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

