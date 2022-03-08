Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.560-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.45.

MDT traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,963. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average is $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

