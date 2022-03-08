MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.13.

MEGEF opened at $15.38 on Monday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

