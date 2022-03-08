MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$18.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MEG. UBS Group increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.09.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$19.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.66. The firm has a market cap of C$6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.04 and a 52-week high of C$20.00.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

