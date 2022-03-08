Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

MRK traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,183,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,109,998. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $194.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

