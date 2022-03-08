Meter Governance Price Hits $1.21 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $272,490.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00003103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003506 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

