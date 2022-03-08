MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $61.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,846,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,958. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

