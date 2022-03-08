Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys New Shares in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,281,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Xometry by 13.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the second quarter worth $1,553,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth $159,657,000. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $1,137,156.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $2,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,584,319.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

