Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys Shares of 7,302 Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $413.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Aemetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.