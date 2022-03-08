Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AZEK were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AZEK by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 569.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in AZEK by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.92. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

In other news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $649,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,100 shares of company stock worth $921,733 and sold 75,000 shares worth $3,211,250. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

