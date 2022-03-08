Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Curis were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 58.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after acquiring an additional 520,190 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 60.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,214,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,700 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 21.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,023,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after acquiring an additional 542,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,036,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 64,790 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRIS opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $268.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.93. Curis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

