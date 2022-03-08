Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Strs Ohio increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $549.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,113 shares of company stock valued at $933,905 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

